Up the brow game

Many people tend to just ignore eyebrows in their makeup regime, but it is one of the most integral feature that makes you look polished. It is the first step of your makeup routine as it gives your face a structure. A well-defined eyebrow can make you look groomed and is best if you hate applying makeup. But grooming it can make or break the look. Here are simple steps on how to make your brows look on point.

Step 1: Brush your eyebrows

This is an important step which most people take lightly. Whether you have scarce growth or a dense brows, brushing them helps one to understand the direction of hair growth. Along with brushing, you can also remove the unwanted hair, using a pair of tweezers.



Step 2: The colour selection

Since Indian eyebrows are naturally dark, we need to be careful about selecting the colour we want to fill it with. You also need to consider your skin tone before you finalise on a colour. Dark brown or grey are colours that will give you a natural, feathery effect. If it gets too difficult, you can always go for a shade lighter than your hair colour.

Step 3: Filling it in

This is the most difficult step. You can start by outlining the lower line of your eyebrow from the bridge of your nose and slowly move outwards. Don’t go overboard and change the shape of your brows. Be within the borders of your natural brows. Avoid harsh lines and try to give it a more feathery effect.

Step 4: Conceal it

If you have made minor mistakes, don’t worry, a concealer will fix all your errors. You can also use a highlighter on your brow bone for added lift. Apply the concealer using a thin, angular brush as it will help you give a clean finish.

Step 5: The finishing gel

Once you are done with all the filling in and correcting, it’s time to lock everything. Apply a brow gel that will help keep your brows in place and ensure they stay put all day long. With this final step, you are good to go!

