WATCH | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja aces monochrome fashion for ‘epic girls night’ in London

Sonam Kapoor got all dolled up for what she claimed was an ‘epic girls night’ and shared posts revealing her look on her social media. Check them out...

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja(Instagram)
         

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s style is definitely the most-talked about among all Bollywood celebrities, the fashionista has always experimented with her look, and her sartorial sense has inspired the style of millions. The actor, who is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja, definitely missed getting dressed up and photographed for events since the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone indoors, but she got the opportunity to get all dolled up for what she claimed was an ‘epic girls night’ and shared posts revealing her look on her social media. Sonam took to her Instagram and posted pictures of herself dressed to the nines, with the caption that clarified that she wasn’t flouting any of the United Kingdom’s coronavirus safety rules , “On my way to an epic girls night.. just under 6 of us... and I’m so excited I can take this gorgeous evening coat out by @mariamalsibai autumn is here and so is coat season!”

We all know Sonam’s love for layering and all things monochrome, and the Neerja actor’s latest outfit featured both. Sonam wore a white top with ballooned sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline, complete with bow detailing below the bust along, she paired this with black pants, and a black and white coat byNew York based designer, Mariam Al Sibai. The actor completed her ensemble with a black bag and pumps, while her hair was done is a sleek bun and hoops. Sonam completed the look with a subtle smokey eye and nude lips, but she looked all set to paint the town red. The actor even posted a video of herself getting her make-up done to her Instagram.

 

Sonam is also gearing to attend the virtual event for Louis Vuitton’s latest collection which will take place on October 6. Sonam took to her Instagram to share details of the invite which featured a bouquet of white flowers and a blue envelope with details of Sonam’s virtual seat.

