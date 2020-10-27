Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, twins with sister Karisma Kapoor in grey jacket. SEE PICS

fashion-and-trends

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be a mommy for the second time, and much like her first pregnancy, the Veere di Wedding actor is setting the bar for maternity fashion super high this time too. Kareena was spotted in the balcony of her Bandra home alongside sister Karisma Kapoor as they shot some photos in matching grey turtle neck jackets. In her first pregnancy too, the 40-year-old actor had not slowed down at all and continued to work through her pregnancy. In fact according to reports, Kareena, who is expecting her second child - after paparazzi favourite Taimur - with husband Saif Ali Khan was pregnant when Veere di Wedding was shot. Lolo took to her Instagram and shared a boomerang alongside Bebo, both twinning in white tees, with the caption, “Working with the sis always the best. #sistersquad #behindthescenes.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena recently returned to Mumbai from a vacation for her birthday with husband Saif and little Taimur to their ancestral Pataudi Palace and has resumed work since. In August the couple had officially announced that they were expecting their second child and shared, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

On the professional front Kareena recently wrapped up the Delhi leg of her film alongside Amir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha. According to reports the sequel of Veere di Wedding is all set to be shot with the original cast of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, a source close to the movie revealed to SpotBoyE, “They’re definitely doing it with the same cast. If you remember, Kareena was pregnant when they started shooting the first Veere Di Wedding. She’s pregnant again. So they will do the sequel after Kareena’s second baby.”

