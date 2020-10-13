Virat Kohli’s lady luck, Anushka Sharma’s navy blue dress look is super affordable at Rs 2000. Get the look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:32 IST

Anushka Sharma’s maternity wardrobe looks so comfortable that those of us nursing our Covid-19 bellies could take a tip or two from the mom to be about how to look good during the pandemic. Anushka’s recent appearance at the IPL 2020’s Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore made headlines for more than a few reasons. While Anushka is always dragged through the mud when husband and RCB captain Virat Kohli doesn’t perform on the field, it seems her presence in the stands was what he needed to score 90 runs without getting out. What ensued was an adorable display of kisses being blown across the pitch between the couple who is expecting their first child. People couldn’t get enough of the couple’s cute exchange and soon Anushka started trending on Twitter for being the lucky charm and lucky lady to have resulted such a performance from Kohli. And while all eyes were on Anushka, we couldn’t help but notice the lovely dress that the actor was wearing. The sheer blue dress had a bow neckline flared sleeves and cut off right about her knees. Anushka wore silver hoops, a watch and was bare-faced at the match. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Anushka looked stunning as always sporting her usual minimalistic fashion aesthetic and if you are bowled over by her look, here is the next best thing.

This navy kaftan by Marks and Spencers has similar ruching and colour like the one seen on Anushka and costs only Rs 2000, while the blue colour is unavailable on their actual website, a look through Amazon’s website will show you just how many choices you have, and all at super affordable prices. Given that the fabric of the dress is cotton, this dress is perfect for the current weather.

