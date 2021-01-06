e-paper
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar redefine fitness-couple goals in this video of their 70km long run

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar redefine fitness-couple goals in this video of their 70km long run

Workout Wednesday: Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman brush aside mid-week blues as they set fitness inspiration for all with their 70km run and show how to paint the grind colourful with fun and positivity | Watch

fitness Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:49 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind and Ankita redefine fitness-couple goals in this video of their 70km long run
Milind and Ankita redefine fitness-couple goals in this video of their 70km long run(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

Amping up couple goals in their own motivational way, Bollywood’s fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman treated fans to a glimpse of their 70 km run this Wednesday. The throwback video gave a sneak peek into their “last long run” and we are super charged up to hit the grind this evening.

Brushing aside mid-week blues, Ankita and Milind set fitness inspiration for all with their determination towards a healthy lifestyle and showed how to paint the grind colourful with fun and positivity. Shared by Ankita on her social media handle, the video opens to the diva dressed in grey athleisure wear with her hair pulled back in a braid to keep them off her face during the rigorous workout.

Shot by Ankita’s friend Radhika Vyas, the video also features Milind running in his signature grey Pinkathon tee in the backdrop of lush green hills. The clip ends with the hilarious picture of Ankita eating a banana hungrily.

“A small video from ‘day 1’ of the last long run!! This is how we covered 70k on this day (sic),” Ankita revealed in the caption. She added, “The hungry monkey is a bonus at the end •• #workoutwednesday #runningmotivation #runninggirl #ultrarunning #longdistancerunner #fun #positivity Thank you @radhikavyas10 for the videos and pictures (sic).”

 

The lovebirds had wrapped up the year 2020 with their Last Long Run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji. They covered a distance of 120km and climbed almost 5000ft on December 30th and 31st, 2020 to nail the 7th edition of the Last Long Run campaign.

