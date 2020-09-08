Tiger Shroff’s 220 kg deadlift has fans stunned, Watch video

fitness

Every time we think that Tiger Shroff has reached his fitness peak, he turns around and pushes his body to such extremes that we are left awestruck. The sheer agility and strength he puts on display in his movies, shirtless dances and action sequences, has us all in thrall of his physical abilities and with a very strong desire to hit the gym 4 times a day!

We have seen him pull off the most difficult exercises during his workouts, and do the most dangerous stunts, all with relative ease, which have earned him the title of being one of the youngest actors to perform various acrobatic stunts in films.

Just recently the multi-talented actor posted a video on his Instagram page of him deadlifting with 220 kgs. Yes, you read that right! Shroff also nonchalantly captioned the video saying, “Excuse the war cries…that felt heavy af.” Though the first try isn’t successful, he tries again, swearing his way through the lift, but ultimately succeeding in lifting those 220 kgs, which in all fairness should be impossible for any human!

Even though Tiger Shroff makes it look easy, there is a lot of training and hard work on his part that goes into making his body capable of attempting such feats. In an interview with GQ magazine, Shroff stated that he hops on the treadmill in his room, first thing in the morning and spends 45 minutes running, “and that just gets my blood flowing and my body warmed up for my next activity, which is probably some martial arts or gymnastics training in the morning.”

However, this intense workout is not followed by rest for the day. Rather, right after a light lunch, he heads right back to the gym to work on building muscle and targeting different parts of his body. He even mentions how once he gets bored of running on the treadmill, he often opts for dancing instead.

In the gym, Tiger Shroff can lift almost 3 times his body weight, which gives him enough of a challenge to keep his fitness up and muscles taut. So, if you are looking to get your body looking like it is made purely out of muscle, check out Shroff’s page for some inspiration!

