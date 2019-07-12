Vegan and liking it: Sunil Chhetri talks fitness

India skipper Sunil Chhetri, 34, is the country’s highest-scoring footballer of all time, with 70 international goals. He’s known for being active on social media and deftly leveraging his celebrity to bring attention to the sport. He will soon be seen in Bombers, a Zee5 football drama. As he leads the national team at the Intercontinental Cup, Chhetri discusses his fitness regimen.

I am a firm believer in eating right, eating clean and eating on time. Also, resting well and getting some form of exercise every day. I think eating right and resting right are two of the most vital and yet most ignored aspects of wellness.

I love doing planks and variations of planks. I enjoy mixing things up with squats. To put it broadly, I like doing exercise that involves dynamic movement.

Being a footballer means that your life and everything in it gets divided into two phases – in-season and off-season. The training regimens are very different. And if you’re injured, the regimen changes all over again.

When I’m on the move, I like to always have access to a gym. If I don’t have access to one, then I do some freestyle training every day.

It’s been a few months since I turned vegan and I’m quite liking it. It’s so vital, what you put inside yourself, because it dictates so much of what you can and cannot do.

I snack on nuts and seeds in moderation. When it comes to what foods to avoid, it really differs from person to person. You need to figure out what works for your body. Of course, there are standard things that do more damage than good, and it’s all about the kind of discipline you can muster when you’re around them.

I cannot resist a bowl of rich rajma with a mound of chawal. I would fancy the occasional sweet, but there’s too much at stake to give in!

