e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

The former Premier League star has been linked with the newly vacated post at the Emirates and an Everton job that may soon be open should Marco Silva be dismissed. Both are former clubs of Arteta’s.

football Updated: Nov 30, 2019 10:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and assistant coach Mikel Arteta before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and assistant coach Mikel Arteta before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star has been linked with the newly vacated post at the Emirates and an Everton job that may soon be open should Marco Silva be dismissed. Both are former clubs of Arteta’s.

“I don’t know the thoughts of the Arsenal board,” Guardiola said on Friday ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Newcastle on Saturday.

“We speak quite often but I don’t know the plans for his future.

“I don’t know if they’ll call him, hopefully he can stay with us. If Arsenal want him they will call the club.” Guardiola said it was an honour that other clubs wanted his staff and he would not stand in their way.

“I said many times with my players, staff, they’re free to do what they want to do,” he said.

“What I want is we stay this season together and next season together but I don’t know what’s the best for him,” he added. “But tomorrow he travels to Newcastle.”

tags
top news
Sena’s Raut claims support of 170 MLAs ahead of Maharashtra floor test
Sena’s Raut claims support of 170 MLAs ahead of Maharashtra floor test
Maoists blow up culvert amid 1st phase of polling in Jharkhand, none hurt
Maoists blow up culvert amid 1st phase of polling in Jharkhand, none hurt
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Class 11 student commits suicide after alleged humiliation by teachers
Class 11 student commits suicide after alleged humiliation by teachers
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News