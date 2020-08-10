e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Atlético Madrid says 2 players test positive for Covid-19, but squad cleared to travel

Atlético Madrid says 2 players test positive for Covid-19, but squad cleared to travel

The team announced the two positive tests on Sunday but had not identified who was infected.

football Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:16 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa.
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa.(AFP)
         

Atlético Madrid said Monday that Ángel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have tested positive for the coronavirus but the rest of the squad has been cleared to make the trip to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals.

The team announced the two positive tests on Sunday but had not identified who was infected.

It said the entire squad was re-tested and results came back negative for everyone else on Monday.

Atlético will face Leipzig on Thursday. It will be traveling to Portugal on Tuesday.

The last eight is scheduled to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale. The semifinals and Aug. 23 final will also be played in Lisbon.

Other clubs involved in the quarterfinals have not reported any positive tests among its players recently.

tags
top news
At meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot gets an ‘assurance’ on key grievance
At meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot gets an ‘assurance’ on key grievance
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father
Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In