Bundesliga side Cologne fined 50,000 euros for misbehaving fans

Bundesliga basement side FC Cologne have been fined 50,000 euros ($62,000) after their fans misbehaved at five different league matches this season, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Monday.

The incidents included one in a match at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach where three Cologne supporters disguised themselves as stewards to enter the visiting fans’ section and steal a flag.

Other offences included the use of pyrotechnics and displaying a banner which insulted Dietmar Hopp, the software billionaire owner of Hoffenheim, the DFB said.