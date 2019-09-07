Cristiano Ronaldo earns over Rs 129 crore every year from Nike sponsorship deal, reveals Football Leaks

football

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes on the planet. Apart from being a goal machine, the Portugal forward is also one of the biggest brands of the sporting industry, and is one of the highest paid athletes across the globe. But how much does he earns from endorsement deals? Football Leaks (via Der Spiegel), in their latest book, gave an estimation into the whopping amount of money the Juventus star player earns from his latest deal with sportswear giant Nike.

The 34-year-old footballer, reportedly, caused a bitter battle between Nike and their rivals Adidas two years ago, who both were trying to land his services. Ronaldo, eventually, extended his contract with the former in 2016, signing a 10-year contract extension.

As per Football Leaks, Ronaldo’s deal is worth £146.8m, which is around INR 1,292 crores. The sporting giant offers Ronaldo an annual fee of £14.68m, which is around INR 129 crore.

If you are stunned by these figures, this is just the base rate. With extra bonuses as part of the deal, the footballer earned around Rs 161 crore in 2016 and in 2017. The footballer also has a €4m bonus if he wins a global accolade such as Ballon d’Or or Fifa Best Player of the Year.

Nike, has issued a statement on the subject, according to Der Speigel: “We don’t discuss our athletes contracts in public.”

Ronaldo, Virgil Van Dijk and Lionel Messi were shortlisted for FIFA award this year. The Dutch international denied Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the European title last week and the same trio are in the running for the FIFA accolade to be announced in Milan on September 23. Van Dijk starred in Liverpool’s triumphant Champions League campaign. England full-back Lucy Bronze won UEFA’s women’s award and is on FIFA’s shortlist with the United States’ World Cup-winning duo Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 14:00 IST