David Alaba ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League match vs Real Madrid
David Alaba sat out the morning's final training session and was later ruled out of Bayern Munich's Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.
Agence France-Presse, Munich
Just hours before kick-off on Wednesday, Bayern Munich confirmed that David Alaba will miss the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid with a thigh injury.
The Austrian dead-ball expert sat out the morning’s final training session and Rafinha is expected to take his place at left-back at the Allianz Arena.
However, Bayern’s French midfielder Corentin Tolisso has shaken off a shin injury and is expected to be named on the bench.
Bayern will be at near full-strength with only long-term injury victims Manuel Neuer (foot), Kingsley Coman (ankle) and Arturo Vidal (knee) missing.