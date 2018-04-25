David Alaba ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League match vs Real Madrid

Just hours before kick-off on Wednesday, Bayern Munich confirmed that David Alaba will miss the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid with a thigh injury.

The Austrian dead-ball expert sat out the morning’s final training session and Rafinha is expected to take his place at left-back at the Allianz Arena.

However, Bayern’s French midfielder Corentin Tolisso has shaken off a shin injury and is expected to be named on the bench.

Bayern will be at near full-strength with only long-term injury victims Manuel Neuer (foot), Kingsley Coman (ankle) and Arturo Vidal (knee) missing.