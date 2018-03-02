Delhi Dynamos end Indian Super League campaign with 2-2 draw vs FC Pune City

Delhi Dynamos could only salvage a point from their final game of the Indian Super League season against FC Pune City on Friday after Emiliano Alfaro’s late penalty handed the visitors a 2-2 in the national capital, denying Dynamos a consolation win.

The hosts began the game well and earned a penalty in the 10 minute, which skipper Kalu Uche finished off to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Pune, however, needed only three minutes to equalise as Alfaro stepped up to score from a spot kick after a defensive error from the Dynamos backline gave them an immediate opportunity to level proceedings.

Uche was set up for his second goal of the game by midfielder Nandhakumar in the 34th minute and Delhi looked set for their third straight win before a late penalty helped Pune take a point home from their last game of the regular season.

Delhi Dynamos end the season with 19 points from their 18 games, while Pune finish with 30 points.

While Pune City are assured of a play-off spot, they will have to wait for the remaining games of the league phase to see who they will face in the last-four.