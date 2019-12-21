e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Football / Ex-Manchester United forward Forlan named Penarol boss

Ex-Manchester United forward Forlan named Penarol boss

The winner of the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Diego Forlan, featured for Penarol between 2015-16

football Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Montevideo
File photo of Diego Forlan
File photo of Diego Forlan(REUTERS)
         

Former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan was named coach of Uruguayan giants Penarol on Friday.

It’s the 40-year-old’s first coaching job since hanging up his boots last year.

The winner of the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa featured for Penarol between 2015-16.

As a player he helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America for a record 15th time. He also won the Premier League with United in 2003 and the Europa League with Atletico seven years later.

He helped Penarol win the Uruguayan title in his only season with them and also played for Villarreal in Spain, Italy’s Inter Milan, Argentina’s Independiente and Internacional of Brazil.

Penarol, who were 2019 runners-up to historic Montevideo rivals Nacional, did not reveal the length of Forlan’s contract.

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News