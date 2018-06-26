FIFA World Cup 2018 full score: Peru register historic win over Australia

Peru got their first World Cup win in 40 years and their first goal in 36 with a 2-0 victory over Australia on Tuesday, a result that condemned the Australians to last place in Group C in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Andre Carrillo put Peru ahead with an 18th-minute volley before Paolo Guerrero doubled their lead five minutes into the second half with a hooked shot from close range.The result means that France and Denmark, who drew 0-0 in the group’s other match, both qualify for the last 16. Get full score of Australia vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C match here. (FIFA WORLD CUP FULL COVERAGE)

If you can’t see full updates of Australia vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C match click here.