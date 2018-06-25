FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco highlights: ESP enter Round of 16

Following a thrilling game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Spain qualified for Round of 16 as toppers of Group B with a 2-2 draw against Morocco, who finished last. The 2010 champions will take on Group A runners-up and hosts Russia in pre-quarterfinals at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 1. Khalid Boutaïb (14th minute) stunned everyone to give Morocco a 1-0 lead which was soon equalised by Isco in the 19th minute. Morocco retook the lead thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri but Iago Aspas levelled the score in injury time. Portugal finished second after their 1-1 draw against Iran and will now face Group A toppers Uruguay next on June 30 in Sochi. Get highlights of Spain vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B match, here.

