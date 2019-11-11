e-paper
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ahead of Afghanistan, Oman matches, coach Igor Stimac stresses on recovery of players

India will be playing against Afghanistan and Oman in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Muscat (Oman) on November 14 and 19, respectively.

football Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
New Delhi
Indian football team Coach Igor Stimac during a press conference.
Indian football team Coach Igor Stimac during a press conference.(PTI/File)
         

As Indian football team gears up to play against Afghanistan and Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, head coach Igor Stimac believes quick recovery of the players -- who are coming after playing their club games -- will be very important. “Players are coming right from matches and our primary concern is to recover as quickly as possible so that they can hit the ground fresh. Our medical team are taking care of minor niggles,” Stimac was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.

“We are trying to utilise every second during the camp and the boys have also responded positively so far,” he added. The squad is currently undergoing a training camp at the HTC Sports Academy ground in the national capital.

“After the club commitments, it’s now time for national team duty. We are ready to hit full throttle,” Anas Edathodika sounded confident. “An away fixture is always going to be difficult but we have to be cautious and grab the opportunities to get the job done.”

Mid-fielder Pronay Halder, who is back to the national team fold after King’s Cup, felt the team has enough ammunition at their disposal to achieve the “desired results”.

“Our team has been in good form and we had played some great football recently. If we can play to our true potential, we can get the desired results in our next two matches,” Halder stated.

India will be playing against Afghanistan and Oman in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Muscat (Oman) on November 14 and 19, respectively.

