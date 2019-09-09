HT GIFA: Girls’ teams are fast registering at Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament

football

With over 600 registrations in just 10 days for the biggest neighbourhood football tournament in Delhi-NCR, Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action, presented by Ambience Group, is set to be even better and more action-packed in its fifth season.

While HT GIFA remains the premier platform for skilled upcoming footballers to showcase their talent on the field, what makes the tournament unique is the participation of girls’ teams. Women have excelled across sports, including badminton, cricket, tennis. In the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup, USA, led by their captain, the swashbuckling Megan Rapinoe, bagged the trophy. It has inspired many to join the sport and battle it out on the field. With football fever running high in the city, girls can showcase their skills on the one-of-a-kind platform offered by HT GIFA.

Over 100 girls have already registered for this year’s edition, and the inspiration doesn’t seem to die down, with more teams coming into the fray every day.

“For Indian women’s football to come to world standards, it is very important to have more of such tournaments throughout the year, on a regular basis. This will enable them to showcase their talent and skill on the field. It will inspire more girls to take this sport up as a profession and excel in the same,” says Bhaskar Jajoria, manager of the team Bulldogs.

Impressed by the rising participation of girls in the sport, Sadhana Bhalla, principal, Mira Model School, says, “The amazing success stories of tribal girls from villages to the world arena of sports is inspiration enough to want us to see more girls participating in the field. HT GIFA offers them an amazing platform to follow their dreams and share the spotlight on the field.”

