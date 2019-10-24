e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

India slip to 106 in latest FIFA rankings, Belgium retain top spot

Despite securing an impressive 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar in September, the home stalemate against then 187th ranked Bangladesh saw India drop two ranks from 104 to 106 in the latest tally.

football Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
File image of players of Indian football team celebrating after scoring a goal.
File image of players of Indian football team celebrating after scoring a goal.(PTI)
         

The Indian football team slipped two places to 106 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday after their 1-1 draw with much lower-ranked Bangladesh in the World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

Despite securing an impressive 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar in September, the home stalemate against then 187th ranked Bangladesh saw India drop two ranks from 104 to 106 in the latest tally.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, jumped three spots to 184 riding the result which their head coach Jamie Day had described as being similar to India’s famous tie against Qatar.

Meanwhile, Belgium has remained at the top spot in the rankings with France and Brazil also holding on to their positions.

Top-ten rivals Uruguay (5th, up 1), Croatia (7th, up 1), Argentina (9th, up 1) have edged closer to the summit, according to the FIFA website.

But the most significant rises are to be found further down the Ranking, where the in-form quartet of Ukraine (22nd, up 3), Japan (28th, up 3), Turkey (32nd, up 4) and Russia (37th, up 5) are among the more notable climbers.

Jumps of ten or more places have also been made by a clutch of teams outside the top 50, namely Nicaragua (137th, up 11), South Sudan (162nd, up 11), Barbados (160th, up 10) and São Tomé and Príncipe (180th, up 10).

And there are celebrations, too, for Kosovo (114th, up 5), who can again feel pride on their best Ranking position to date.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:17 IST

tags
top news
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Live: “Haryana wants change and JJP will bring it’, says Dushyant Chautala
Live: “Haryana wants change and JJP will bring it’, says Dushyant Chautala
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News