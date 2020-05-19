e-paper
Home / Football / Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri faces racist remark during Instagram chat with Virat Kohli

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri faces racist remark during Instagram chat with Virat Kohli

Last month, when citizens from the north-eastern part of India were subjected to racist remarks, Chhetri had condemned the incidents.

football Updated: May 19, 2020 19:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Sunil Chhetri of India in action during the AFC Asian Cup Group A match between India and Bahrain at Sharjah Stadium on January 14, 2019 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Sunil Chhetri of India in action during the AFC Asian Cup Group A match between India and Bahrain at Sharjah Stadium on January 14, 2019 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.(Getty Images)
         

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, who holds the record for the most international goals scored by an Indian, faced racist comments from a user during his Instagram Live chat with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Chhetri and Kohli, who share a great bond, were involved in a freewheeling chat on Monday and the camaraderie between the two was out there for the fans to see.

But one user by the name yashsharma.official commented on the live video and wrote “Ye Nepali kon h”. The remark is extremely distasteful for a player who is certain to go down in the annals of Indian football and sports as a legend. Chhetri himself has been very vocal against racism.

Last month, when citizens from the north-eastern part of India were subjected to racist remarks, Chhetri had condemned the incidents. “The people who are doing it, and who understand the difference, are just ignorant. It’s just not right. You shouldn’t do it,” Chhetri had said in an interview to The Quint.

The entire incident has not gone down well with Chhetri’s fans who took to social media and slammed the user.

“India is one of the most racist country. The Indian football captain is called Nepali can only imagine the plight of North East people here. People not knowing Chhetri is still fine. But society has sort of normalised chinki, Nepali etc towards them. It’s shameful,” a user said on Twitter. 

Here’s what some other fans had to say in support of Sunil Chhetri.

 

 

