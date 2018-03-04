Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 semifinals: Teams, fixtures and timings

Bengaluru FC will face FC Pune City while Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in this year’s two-legged Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals, beginning from March 7. The first-leg match between Pune and Bengaluru will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Pune on March 7 and the Goa-Chennaiyin match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on March 10. Here are the fixtures and timings of the Indian Super League 2017-18 semifinals -

SEMI-FINAL 1 - 1ST LEG - Wednesday, 07 Mar, 2018

FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

SEMI-FINAL 2 - 1ST LEG - Saturday, 10 Mar, 2018

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

SEMI-FINAL 1 - 2ND LEG - Sunday, 11 Mar, 2018

Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City

Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

SEMI-FINAL 2 - 2ND LEG - Tuesday, 13 Mar, 2018

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

The second-leg match between Bengaluru and Pune will be Sree Kanteerava stadium here on March 11, while the Chennaiyin-Goa match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 13.

READ | David James will remain head coach till 2021: Kerala Blasters FC

Debutant Bengaluru FC were the first team to qualify for the semifinals with magnificent performances from their star players, especially Miku and captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored 26 goals between them, of 34 that the team scored. Former I-League champions Bengaluru ended up as table-toppers of this year’s ISL with 40 points from 18 matches.

READ | Indian Super League: ATK beat NorthEast United FC to avoid wooden spoon

FC Pune City were the second team to qualify after settling for fourth spot with 30 points from 18 matches. They were assured of a berth in the initial stages, but due to six losses, had to wriggle their way out of danger of not making it to the next stage.

Chennaiyin FC was next to qualify after finishing second on the points table by garnering 32 points in 18 matches.