David James will remain head coach till 2021: Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters today announced that David James has committed his future as head coach of the Indian Super League side till 2021.

James served the club as player-manager in the inaugural season of the ISL. Kerala Blasters reached the finals in the same season.

After a slow start to the current season, James took charge of the team in January. Since then, the club has put together some impressive performances.

James said, “I would like to thank Kerala Blasters for the opportunity to be head coach for the a second time, it is an honour to be in this position, with the best supported team in India, and to build a squad looking to compete in the AFC.

“The club and I are committed to improvement both on and off the field. Together, with our huge fan base, we want Kerala Blasters to be playing at the highest level. Indian football has come a long way since I first experienced it in 2014. I am excited at what the future may hold and what role the Kerala Blasters team will play in that.”

Assistant coach Herman Hreidarsson has also signed a contract extension.

Varun Tripuraneni, CEO of Kerala Blasters, said, “Everyone at the club is delighted he has agreed to extend his contract. Kerala Blasters is extremely special to David and he brings a tremendous spirit to the club. Everyone at the club are looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”