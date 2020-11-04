e-paper
Leeds forward Rodrigo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Palace clash

Leeds forward Rodrigo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Palace clash

Rodrigo was not part of the Leeds squad for Monday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City because he was isolating after close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Nov 04, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Rodrigo in action
Rodrigo in action(Getty Images)
         

Leeds United forward Rodrigo has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an infected family member, the Spain international confirmed on Tuesday.

Rodrigo was not part of the Leeds squad for Monday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City because he was isolating after close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The 29-year-old has now confirmed he has contracted the coronavirus and will miss Leeds’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude,” Rodrigo said in an Instagram post here.

