e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19

Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19

Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Friday but four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Provence club meant French professional soccer’s governing body postponed the game to next month.

football Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
The Velodrome Stadium in Marseille
The Velodrome Stadium in Marseille(Getty Images)
         

French outfit Olympique de Marseille have detected three new suspected cases of Covid-19 among the club’s staff, the Ligue 1 team announced on Tuesday.

Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Friday but four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Provence club meant French professional soccer’s governing body (LFP) postponed the game to next month.

“Olympique de Marseille has just learned that three new suspected cases of COVID-19 have been detected within its professional workforce,” the club said on Twitter.

Marseille added that they had contacted the LFP ahead of their match against Brest on Sunday. French professional soccer’s governing body LFP has set up a “COVID committee” to advise on whether to postpone matches.

When a club reports more than three novel coronavirus cases a postponement is likely, based on the protocol the LFP sent out to clubs. Among the major European soccer nations, France was the only one to end the 2019-20 season prematurely due to the pandemic. Paris St Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 title.

tags
top news
‘A brief moment in history’: China envoy on clash that killed 20 Indians
‘A brief moment in history’: China envoy on clash that killed 20 Indians
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In