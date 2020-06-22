e-paper
Home / Football / Premier League: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp laments lack of chances after derby draw

Premier League: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp laments lack of chances after derby draw

Klopp was pleased with the way his team approached the match, in terms of their fitness and defensive solidity but was left frustrated by his forward players.

football Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left disappointed with the lack of chances his team created after Sunday’s goalless draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Premier League leaders need five points from their remaining eight matches to secure their first league title in 30 years. On their return after the three-month stoppage due to COVID-19, Liverpool found themselves frustrated by Carlo Ancelotti’s well-drilled Everton side.

Klopp was pleased with the way his team approached the match, in terms of their fitness and defensive solidity but was left frustrated by his forward players.

“We didn’t have enough chances. Most of the time we were dominant but they had the biggest chance,” said Klopp, whose side survived a late scare when Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute.

“I liked a lot of things about our game but we didn’t have those moments in attack, we didn’t have the rhythm,” he said.

“Everton defended really well and we were not smart enough to use the space. That is normal when you start to play again.

“It was a real fight. Both teams showed they understand it is a derby. Intense, physical, all players were all in.

“The point is one we deserve. When I think of all the derbies here, they looked pretty similar. Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot but we looked fit and ready.”

Ancelotti said his team had stuck to their gameplan well.

“It was not an open game because we did not want an open game. The performance was good against a strong team. We showed good personality and character. A draw is fair,” said the Italian.

“We performed really well. We were focused, we sacrificed. We had opportunities to score at the end. Liverpool played a good game, they had more possession but defensively we were really good.”

