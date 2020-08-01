e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / PSG beat Lyon on penalties, complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

PSG beat Lyon on penalties, complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabia scored PSG’s final penalty in the shootout after goalkeeper Keylor Navas had saved Bertrand Traore’s spot kick to give the Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners their ninth League Cup trophy.

football Updated: Aug 01, 2020 08:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris St Germain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Coupe de la Ligue.
Paris St Germain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Coupe de la Ligue.(Reuters)
         

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time.

Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabia scored PSG’s final penalty in the shootout after goalkeeper Keylor Navas had saved Bertrand Traore’s spot kick to give the Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners their ninth League Cup trophy.

It was the last roar for the competition, which was founded in 1995, as the French Professional Football League (LFP) decided in September to scrap it as of next season until further notice. The LFP had failed to secure a broadcaster for the 2020-2024 period but reserved the right to relaunch the competition in the future.

Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes made a string of good saves in a cagey contest played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France, who were allowed into the stadium in line with coronavirus safety regulations. Lopes denied Brazilian forward Neymar three times and also kept out shots by Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye, while Navas kept out a Maxwel Cornet free kick at the other end.

Lyon defender Rafael da Silva was sent off in the last minute of extra time for a professional foul on Di Maria and Neymar blazed the free kick over the bar. The Brazilian held his nerve to keep PSG alive in the shootout before Navas blocked Traore’s penalty and Sarabia calmly slotted his shot past Lopes to spark wild celebrations among his team mates.

PSG, who beat St Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final last Friday, will have a chance to complete a quadruple as they face Italian side Atalanta in the Champions league quarter-finals on Aug. 12 in Lisbon. Their win over Lyon also means that Stade Reims, who finished sixth in the French League, have snapped up a berth in next season’s Europa League qualifying.

tags
top news
Army won’t take eyes off Ladakh, preps to shop for Siachen-like gear for troops
Army won’t take eyes off Ladakh, preps to shop for Siachen-like gear for troops
LIVE: Record 57,118 cases in a day push India’s Covid-19 tally close to 1.7 mn
LIVE: Record 57,118 cases in a day push India’s Covid-19 tally close to 1.7 mn
Eid Mubarak: President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Eid al-Adha
Eid Mubarak: President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Eid al-Adha
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Proud of denying permission to fire on kar sewaks in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh
Proud of denying permission to fire on kar sewaks in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
MS Dhoni has lost a bit of fitness, is past his best: Former BCCI selector
MS Dhoni has lost a bit of fitness, is past his best: Former BCCI selector
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In