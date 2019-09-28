Real Kashmir FC documentary nominated for BAFTA Awards

football

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:46 IST

A documentary on Srinagar-based football club Real Kashmir FC has earned nominations in the prestigious British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) or BAFTA Film Awards Scotland. The documentary, aired by BBC Scotland earlier this year on the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson at the helm with Real Kashmir FC, has been nominated in two categories.

Its director Greg Clark has picked up nod for the ‘Director Factual’ category, while the show will battle it out in the ‘Single Documentary’ category.

“Feels surreal when a documentary on your club gets nominated under two categories BAFTA Scotland. Good luck Greg and thanks to everyone who watched it,” Real Kashmir FC wrote on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“If I’d only been here two weeks and had never been here before then I’d be trying to get that first flight home,” says Robertson in the hour-long documentary.

Real Kashmir FC was promoted to the top division I-League after it became the champions of I-League second division in the 2017-18 season.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 11:45 IST