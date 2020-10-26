Vardy hurts Arsenal again to seal 1-0 win for Leicester

football

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:13 IST

Jamie Vardy kept up his brilliant scoring record against Arsenal by coming off the bench to earn Leicester a 1-0 win at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Restricted to just the final half-hour while he manages his return from a calf injury, Vardy had enough time to net his 11th league goal against Arsenal — the most he has scored against a single opponent in the competition.

It was an excellent goal, too, with a fine pass over the defense by Youri Tielemans setting free substitute Cengiz Under, who crossed for Vardy to stoop and head home from close range in the 80th minute.

Leicester bounced back from home losses to West Ham and Aston Villa to record a first win away to Arsenal since 1973. Brendan Rodgers’ team has won all three of its away games so far, scoring nine goals in the process.

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal disallowed for Arsenal in the fourth minute. His near-post header from a corner was ruled out seemingly for offside against Granit Xhaka, who was standing in a central position near the line as the ball went past him and into the net.

Otherwise, the hosts barely troubled Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose defense sat deep and soaked up pressure — just as it did at Man City in the 5-2 win at Etihad Stadium.

Since opening with a 3-0 win at Fulham, Mikel Arteta’s team has averaged just a goal a game in its last five games and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t scored in that period.

Arsenal has won three and lost three of its six matches so far.