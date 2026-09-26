11th Ayurveda Day celebrated in Nagpur with focus on research, evidence and innovation

The 11th Ayurveda Day was celebrated across India and internationally, with the national-level programme held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, focusing on research, scientific evidence, innovation and healthy living. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow”.

The 11th Ayurveda Day highlighted research and innovation in Nagpur, themed 'Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow'.

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The event brought together practitioners, researchers, scientists, academics and representatives of Ayush institutions. Several reports, guidelines and digital initiatives were launched during the programme, with the Ministry of Ayush highlighting efforts to strengthen research, quality, safety and standardisation in Ayurveda.

In his message read out at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ayurveda’s journey from tradition to knowledge, evidence and innovation would contribute to securing the health and wellbeing of future generations. He also noted the growing international presence of Ayurveda and other Ayush systems, including through the Ayush Visa facility that enables foreign nationals to seek treatment under Ayush systems in India.

New reports and guidelines launched

The celebration saw the launch of Safety Dossiers on Gokshura (Tribulus terrestris) and Chandrasura (Lepidium sativum), along with Standard Treatment Guidelines on skin disorders. The programme also saw the release of the first report on the “Ayush Services Sector”, prepared by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

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{{^usCountry}} Another key launch was “From Traditional Wisdom to Global Leadership: Ayush Vision 2030”, which outlines a longer-term direction for the Ayush sector. A Status Report on Ayush-related Inventions in India and the CCRAS–AGNI Assessment Scale Web Portal were also unveiled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another key launch was “From Traditional Wisdom to Global Leadership: Ayush Vision 2030”, which outlines a longer-term direction for the Ayush sector. A Status Report on Ayush-related Inventions in India and the CCRAS–AGNI Assessment Scale Web Portal were also unveiled. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiatives are aimed at strengthening documentation, research, innovation and clinical guidance, while supporting the translation of traditional knowledge into healthcare practices. The event also featured the presentation of Ayush Quality Mark Certification to four eligible industries, underlining the focus on quality and standardisation within the sector.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said Ayurveda should be viewed as an important part of India’s broader health vision. He emphasised the role of lifestyle and preventive healthcare, citing the Ayurvedic principle of preserving health alongside treating illness.

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Jadhav also referred to developments such as the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, the recognition of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, as an Institute of National Importance, and the inclusion of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani in the WHO ICD-11 classification. He called for greater public engagement with healthy living and said Ayurveda Day should extend beyond an annual observance.

Scientific sessions focus on future healthcare

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the future of Ayurveda would depend on linking its traditional knowledge with scientific evidence, innovation and public health outcomes. He highlighted the need for stronger research, quality and safety standards, as well as greater collaboration between Ayurveda and other healthcare systems.

According to the Ministry, more than 43,000 research publications are available through the Ayush Research Portal, while more than 200 BIS standards and the Ayush Quality Mark have been developed as part of efforts to improve quality and standardisation.

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Two scientific sessions were held during the celebration. The first, titled “Shashwatam to Vishwas – Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow and the Road to 2047”, examined the future trajectory of Ayurveda, evidence generation and its place in the broader health vision towards 2047.

The second session, “Integrating Therapies is needed to reduce NCD Burden by 2027”, discussed the potential of integrated therapeutic approaches in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. The session featured Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi.

The scientific discussions were followed by a summary presented by Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur. Other speakers included Prof Unnat P. Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, and Dr A. Raghu, Adviser (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush.

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A National Medicinal Plants Exhibition was also organised at the venue, featuring stalls from national institutions under the Ministry of Ayush. The Nagpur celebration highlighted the sector’s current focus on evidence, research, innovation, quality and the role of Ayurveda in preventive and holistic healthcare.