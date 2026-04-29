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Aam Aadmi Party expands footprint in Gujarat local polls with tenfold rise in seats

The AAP has achieved a remarkable tenfold increase in seats during Gujarat's local body elections, marking a major shift in the state's political landscape.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:40 am IST
By Genesis
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered a sharp surge in Gujarat’s local body elections, increasing its tally more than tenfold and signalling a shift in the state’s political landscape. From 69 seats in the previous cycle, the party has crossed the 650-mark this time, indicating a widening support base across both urban and rural regions.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting.

A key highlight of the results is AAP securing a majority in the Narmada district panchayat and winning over a dozen taluka panchayats, stated an official release. In the tribal belt of Dediapada, the party swept all 11 district panchayat seats. The outcome is being seen as a sign of changing preferences in regions that have traditionally remained on the margins of mainstream political focus.

AAP also made gains in Amreli district’s Bagasara taluka panchayat, winning 10 out of 16 seats, marking inroads into areas previously considered strongholds of established parties. The results suggest that the party is no longer limited to urban experimentation but is emerging as a contender in rural and tribal Gujarat as well, an official release stated.

Another significant aspect of the results is the party’s growth despite reported legal and administrative challenges faced by its workers in recent weeks. The increase in seat share points to a support base that extends beyond conventional political mobilisation.

With these results, Gujarat’s political contest appears to be evolving into a multi-cornered space. While the BJP retains its dominance and the Congress struggles to regain ground, AAP is positioning itself as an emerging force with growing relevance ahead of the next electoral cycle, the release added.

(With ANI inputs)

 
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Home / Genesis / Aam Aadmi Party expands footprint in Gujarat local polls with tenfold rise in seats
Home / Genesis / Aam Aadmi Party expands footprint in Gujarat local polls with tenfold rise in seats
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