The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused opposition leaders of politicising a drug-related incident in Namol village, Sangrur, and defending a man against whom it said nine cases have been registered since 2018. AAP Punjab president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said four of the cases had resulted in convictions and included drug and liquor-related offences, while a rape case was also registered.

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora (HT_PRINT)

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Arora said two panchayats in Namol, along with gurdwara committees, farmers’ organisations and villagers, had passed a joint resolution against drug sales. He said the village had collectively decided to prevent the sale of drugs and accused opposition leaders of ignoring this local position while commenting on the incident.

The remarks followed an incident in which Jagga Singh allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s office and was subsequently hospitalised. Arora said the incident was being used to target the Punjab government and AAP. He said complaints had been filed by both Jagga Singh and the panchayat after a September 7 altercation, and the matter was under investigation.

Opposition targets government over drug issue

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Punjab government of harassing people who raised concerns about drug sales in the state. He alleged that the government was not taking action against drug dealers and instead was acting against those who complained about the problem.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh alleged that Jagga Singh had been threatened and harassed after seeking police help, and claimed that the sarpanch had made his life difficult. Congress state in-charge Sachin Pilot said the AAP and BJP stood “fully exposed” on the drug menace and claimed people were looking towards the Congress. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and questioned how many more warnings the AAP government needed before taking the drug problem and the safety of those opposing it seriously. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also criticised the AAP government, saying, “They (AAP) think they can rule Punjab by suppressing people. But not even the Mughals and the British could do so.” AAP points to village resolution {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh alleged that Jagga Singh had been threatened and harassed after seeking police help, and claimed that the sarpanch had made his life difficult. Congress state in-charge Sachin Pilot said the AAP and BJP stood “fully exposed” on the drug menace and claimed people were looking towards the Congress. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and questioned how many more warnings the AAP government needed before taking the drug problem and the safety of those opposing it seriously. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also criticised the AAP government, saying, “They (AAP) think they can rule Punjab by suppressing people. But not even the Mughals and the British could do so.” AAP points to village resolution {{/usCountry}}

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Arora also questioned social media statements by opposition leaders who, according to him, described Jagga Singh as someone fighting against drugs and criticised the panchayat and police. He challenged those leaders to visit Namol and repeat their claims before villagers.

The AAP leader said the Bhagwant Mann government had launched its Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign and planned Village Defence Committees in every village and ward. He said sarpanches would head the committees irrespective of political affiliation, with responsibilities including awareness drives, village night patrols and reporting suspected drug sales to police.

Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh and Hardeep Singh Mundian also backed the government’s position. Cheema said opposition leaders should consider the village’s stance before making political claims. Ravjot Singh said villagers had resolved to boycott drug sellers and conduct Thikri Pehra, while Mundian said the opposition should listen to the ground reality.

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AAP said its objective was to bring villages, panchayats, police and society together against drugs and urged political parties not to use sensitive incidents for political purposes.