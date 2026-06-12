AAP hits out at ‘thank you’ message to Trump, links it to deaths of Indian sailors near Hormuz

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his public message thanking US President Donald Trump, alleging that the Prime Minister had remained silent on the deaths of Indian sailors following attacks on commercial vessels in the Hormuz region.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

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The opposition party questioned the timing of the message and accused the Centre of failing to adequately respond to the reported deaths of Indian nationals.

BJP leaders and the Central government had not issued a response to AAP's allegations at the time of publishing.

Kejriwal questions PM's message to Trump

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Prime Minister's message to Trump raised questions at a time when Indian citizens had reportedly lost their lives.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "PM Modi is saying 'thank you' to Trump. Thank you for exactly what? For attacking ships with Indians on board and killing Indian nationals? The situation has become hopelessly embarrassing for our country now."

He further said, “Modi Ji has completely surrendered India's sovereignty, pride and the lives of its citizens to Trump. India needs a strong Prime Minister. Trump cannot be allowed to do whatever he pleases with our country and our people.”

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{{^usCountry}} AAP links remarks to reported deaths of sailors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP links remarks to reported deaths of sailors {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The party said the Prime Minister's public thanks to Trump came at a time when the country was mourning the loss of Indian sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party said the Prime Minister's public thanks to Trump came at a time when the country was mourning the loss of Indian sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, AAP said, "As PM Modi celebrates becoming one of India's longest-serving Prime Ministers and thanks his ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump for his wishes, India is mourning the loss of its seafarers. What kind of friendship is this, Modi Ji, what exactly are you thankful for?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, AAP said, "As PM Modi celebrates becoming one of India's longest-serving Prime Ministers and thanks his ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump for his wishes, India is mourning the loss of its seafarers. What kind of friendship is this, Modi Ji, what exactly are you thankful for?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remarks refer to reports of Indian sailors being killed after an alleged US military strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz. Anurag Dhanda targets Centre's response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks refer to reports of Indian sailors being killed after an alleged US military strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz. Anurag Dhanda targets Centre's response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda also criticised the Prime Minister over what he described as a lack of public response to the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda also criticised the Prime Minister over what he described as a lack of public response to the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhanda said, "For the past three days, America has been attacking commercial ships in Hormuz, and three Indian sailors have already lost their lives."

He added, "Modi Ji is so submissive before America that he has time to post messages of gratitude, but does not have the courage to write even a few words on the deaths of Indians."

AAP claimed that three Indian sailors died after a strike on the MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, while 21 crew members were rescued.

The party argued that the incident has triggered concerns about the government's response and questioned why the Prime Minister publicly thanked Trump amid reports of Indian casualties.

At the time of publishing, BJP leaders and government officials had not publicly responded to the allegations made by AAP. However, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday confirmed that the three Indian seafarers reported missing after the attack on the MT Settebello had died.

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Calling it a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government stood with the bereaved families and had directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the bodies. India had condemned the attack a day earlier, describing strikes that endanger civilian seafarers as unacceptable, and summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest, conveying that actions putting the lives of Indian nationals at risk cannot be justified.

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