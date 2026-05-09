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AAP Questions ED’s Reference to Aman Arora in Mohali Realty Raids

Party alleges political targeting; BJP says ED action has raised questions over AAP’s governance claims

Updated on: May 09, 2026 01:44 pm IST
By Genesis
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The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday questioned the Enforcement Directorate’s reference to Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora in connection with searches conducted at premises linked to real estate developers in Mohali and Chandigarh.

AAP leaders questioned the ED’s reference to Punjab party president Aman Arora after searches at premises linked to real estate developers in Mohali and Chandigarh.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said Arora had no role in the case and accused the agency of trying to create a political narrative by mentioning his name before completing its investigation. He said the ED should restrict itself to evidence related to the case instead of linking political leaders through personal associations.

The searches were carried out in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe involving real estate projects, suspected irregularities in land approvals and complaints related to investors and homebuyers. The ED has said its action was based on material linked to the probe.

Dhanda alleged that the developers whose premises were searched had links with the BJP, not AAP. He claimed that one of the builders had donated money to the BJP, while another had been seen at a public event where senior constitutional authorities were present. These claims could not be independently verified.

The ED has not announced any charge against Arora. The investigation into the real estate-linked allegations is continuing. No official response from the BJP to Arora’s specific allegations was available at the time of publication.

 
Home / Genesis / AAP Questions ED’s Reference to Aman Arora in Mohali Realty Raids
Home / Genesis / AAP Questions ED’s Reference to Aman Arora in Mohali Realty Raids
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