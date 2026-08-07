AAP raises concerns over E20 fuel policy, seeks greater consumer choice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised fresh concerns over the rollout of E20 petrol, calling for greater transparency around the policy and asking the centre to allow consumers to choose between ethanol-blended and conventional petrol.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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In a series of posts on X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal referred to an alleged report prepared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), claiming it highlighted issues related to chloride and moisture levels in E20 fuel and their possible impact on vehicle engines. He questioned why the report was reportedly withdrawn and said the matter should be clarified publicly.

AAP seeks disclosure of alleged industry report

Kejriwal said any technical findings related to fuel quality and vehicle compatibility should be placed in the public domain so that consumers can make informed decisions. He argued that motorists should not be limited to a single fuel option and should instead have access to both E20 and conventional petrol at fuel stations.

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{{^usCountry}} According to AAP, concerns surrounding E20 should be addressed through greater disclosure and consultation with stakeholders, including vehicle owners and industry experts. The party has also called for an independent review of the issues it says have been flagged in relation to the fuel blend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to AAP, concerns surrounding E20 should be addressed through greater disclosure and consultation with stakeholders, including vehicle owners and industry experts. The party has also called for an independent review of the issues it says have been flagged in relation to the fuel blend. {{/usCountry}}

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Debate continues over E20 implementation

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The E20 programme, which involves blending 20% ethanol with petrol, forms part of the centre's broader biofuel strategy aimed at increasing the use of ethanol in transportation fuels. The government has said the initiative is intended to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, support domestic ethanol production and lower emissions.

AAP, however, has maintained that while cleaner fuels and energy diversification are important objectives, consumers should have access to complete information on the policy and be given the flexibility to choose the fuel best suited to their vehicles.

The party's latest remarks add to the ongoing debate around the implementation of ethanol-blended fuel, with issues such as vehicle compatibility, consumer awareness and fuel choice continuing to be discussed alongside the government's energy transition goals.