AAP stages protest outside LNJP Hospital over alleged ₹650-crore health scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a silent human chain protest outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, alleging irregularities in Delhi’s healthcare procurement system and demanding accountability from the BJP-led Delhi government over an alleged ₹650-crore health scam. AAP Party leaders along with its supporters, staged a peaceful protest in front of LNJP Hospital and raise alleged a ₹650 crore corruption in procurement medicines and medical equipment by the health department, in New Delhi, India, on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Led by Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, party workers formed a human chain and displayed placards questioning the appointment of former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Vatsala Agrawal and the functioning of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

Questions over procurement decisions Addressing the media, Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi government had centralized procurement powers through the CPA and restricted hospitals from making direct purchases. He questioned the appointment of Dr. Vatsala Agrawal as DGHS despite an alleged vigilance inquiry against her.

According to Bharadwaj, procurement decisions involving medicines and medical equipment should be thoroughly investigated. He also questioned the government's handling of the case involving contractor Rajiv Rangeela, whom AAP leaders described as a key accused in the matter.

Demand for probe and resignations AAP leaders demanded an independent investigation into the allegations and sought the resignations of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Health Minister, claiming that accountability must be fixed if irregularities are established.

MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that several purchases were made at rates significantly higher than prevailing market prices and said the matter warranted a comprehensive probe. Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar claimed the alleged irregularities had affected the availability of medicines and diagnostic services in government hospitals.

Former MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi also questioned the government's procurement framework and alleged that key decisions enabled concentration of purchasing powers within a single authority.

Government cites transfer as administrative decision The Delhi government has not issued a detailed response to AAP's allegations regarding the procurement process or the Central Procurement Agency. However, it had earlier transferred former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed an earlier order placing her under "awaiting posting" status. The transfer order did not specify any reason for the move.

Health department officials had described the posting as a routine administrative decision, saying Dr Aggarwal had been assigned a post as per protocol after her posting was awaited. Officials have also not publicly commented on AAP's allegations linking her appointment or the procurement system to the alleged irregularities.