AAP-GFP poster sparks political buzz in Goa ahead of 2027 polls

A joint poster by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) has triggered a political debate in Goa ahead of the February 2027 assembly elections, with the two parties signalling the possibility of a third alternative to the BJP and Congress.

The poster hints at a potential alliance that could disrupt the traditional BJP-Congress rivalry.

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The poster carries the message, “Congress & BJP cheated you twice. Don’t let them cheat you the 3rd time.” The message attacks both traditional political rivals and seeks to position AAP and GFP as a non-BJP, non-Congress option for voters.

The development comes amid reports of talks between AAP and GFP over a possible political alliance ahead of the elections. Discussions around broader cooperation, including a possible “Goa First” arrangement, have also added to speculation about a new electoral combination.

AAP won two seats in the 2022 assembly elections and secured around 6.77% of the vote. Its two sitting MLAs, Venzy Viegas from Benaulim and Cruz Silva from Velim, are from South Goa. GFP president Vijai Sardesai represents the Fatorda constituency, also in South Goa.

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{{^usCountry}} The presence of all three MLAs in South Goa could make the region an important part of any possible AAP-GFP electoral strategy. AAP is also seeking to expand its organisational presence in North Goa, indicating an attempt to build a wider state-level base before the 2027 polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presence of all three MLAs in South Goa could make the region an important part of any possible AAP-GFP electoral strategy. AAP is also seeking to expand its organisational presence in North Goa, indicating an attempt to build a wider state-level base before the 2027 polls. {{/usCountry}}

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Both AAP and GFP have sought to maintain distance from the BJP and Congress. AAP has raised issues including employment, environment, land and local interests while targeting the BJP government. The Congress, meanwhile, continues to seek to strengthen its opposition to the BJP.

A possible alliance between AAP and GFP could therefore affect the opposition vote and turn the traditionally BJP-Congress contest into a more multi-cornered election.

The joint poster has added to the political speculation, but it remains to be seen whether the two parties reach an agreement on seat sharing and a common programme before the elections.

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With several months left before the February 2027 polls, the poster suggests that the contest in Goa is already beginning to move beyond the traditional BJP-Congress binary.