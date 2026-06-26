AAP’s Sanjay Singh submits ‘Ram temple land scam’ documents to SIT

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he had submitted documents related to alleged irregularities in Ram temple-linked land purchases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing financial issues connected to the Ayodhya temple project.

Sanjay Singh presented documents to the SIT over alleged financial misconduct in Ram temple land purchases. (ANI)

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Speaking after meeting SIT chairman Vijay Vishwas Pant in Lucknow, Singh claimed he had handed over 11 sets of documents linked to land transactions allegedly involving members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including trust general secretary Champat Rai.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the probe process, questioning why no FIR had been registered despite allegations of financial irregularities and theft of donations and offerings linked to the temple project.

Kejriwal alleged that the SIT lacked legal authority and accused it of shielding “big people” while questioning lower-level employees. He further questioned why trust officials had allegedly refused to disclose financial details despite queries linked to complaints forwarded by the Prime Minister’s Office.

His remarks came amid a PTI report stating that Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai declined to provide details related to donations, expenditure, bank accounts and land transactions, citing the ongoing SIT investigation into allegations connected to the Ram temple project.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Singh, the submitted documents relate to multiple land transactions in which plots allegedly changed hands at sharply increased prices before being purchased by the trust. He claimed that in one case, land purchased for ₹2 crore was allegedly sold to the trust minutes later for ₹18.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Singh, the submitted documents relate to multiple land transactions in which plots allegedly changed hands at sharply increased prices before being purchased by the trust. He claimed that in one case, land purchased for ₹2 crore was allegedly sold to the trust minutes later for ₹18.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP MP also alleged that a parcel of “nazul” land valued at around ₹2.92 crore was purchased by the trust for ₹24 crore, despite such land not being legally saleable. Singh further alleged that another land parcel worth ₹9 crore was purchased for over ₹55 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP MP also alleged that a parcel of “nazul” land valued at around ₹2.92 crore was purchased by the trust for ₹24 crore, despite such land not being legally saleable. Singh further alleged that another land parcel worth ₹9 crore was purchased for over ₹55 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh claimed that some of the transactions involved relatives of political figures and former local office-bearers. He alleged that the land purchases reflected misuse of donations collected for the Ram temple project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh claimed that some of the transactions involved relatives of political figures and former local office-bearers. He alleged that the land purchases reflected misuse of donations collected for the Ram temple project. {{/usCountry}}

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Kejriwal alleged that reports regarding missing donations, jewellery, silver and temple offerings had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus and said he would visit Ayodhya on Friday to offer prayers and meet saints.

The AAP leaders demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and called for details of the trust’s finances and land deals to be made public.

BJP’s stance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders have defended the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid these allegations. Yogi urged people not to jump to conclusions before the SIT probe is completed and appealed to anyone with evidence to submit it to the investigation team instead of making “baseless statements” that could hurt devotees’ sentiments.

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The CM said the SIT was formed at the Trust’s request and assured that “whoever is guilty will not be spared.” He also accused opposition parties of trying to defame Ayodhya and the Ram Temple through misinformation campaigns. Union Minister Giriraj Singh similarly dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and said strict action would be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

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