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Adolfo Daniel Vallejo facing fine for 'sexist remarks' after French Open loss

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo facing fine for 'sexist remarks' after French Open loss

Updated on: May 30, 2026 12:21 am IST
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PARIS — Adolfo Daniel Vallejo will receive a significant fine for his “sexist remarks” at the French Open after he said his second-round match should not have been umpired by a woman.

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Vallejo lost to French teenager Moise Kouame on Thursday after a tense five-set battle that lasted nearly five hours on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

“This sort of match needs to be umpired by a man,” Vallejo told Clay magazine after his 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 loss. “It’s very difficult for a woman to do it.”

His comments were “unacceptable,” the French Tennis Federation and Roland Garros organizers said on Friday.

“The competence of an umpire is not determined by their gender but by their professionalism and ability to officiate at the highest level,” they added in a statement. “The outcome of a sporting event, whether positive or negative, can never justify or excuse such remarks. The tournament organizers will impose a significant sanction on Adolfo Vallejo in the form of a fine.”

Vallejo added that Kouame “took up a lot of time on many occasions, lying on the floor or stalling.”

“And it’s not normal for the crowd to be shouting for a full minute without any play. In a match where the physical aspect matters so much, if you give a player a lot of time he’s obviously going to take advantage of it. The truth is it’s also difficult for a referee to manage this situation.”

Roland Garros organizers said they condemn “all sexist remarks, regardless of who makes them” and offered their support to the match umpire “and, more broadly, to all the tournament’s umpiring officials.”

sports writer Jerome Pugmire contributed.

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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