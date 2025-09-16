Air India Express Launches Daily Dehradun–Bengaluru Flight

Dehradun, September 16 — Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated a new Air India Express daily direct service between Dehradun and Bengaluru, marking the airline’s first operations from the state. The flight was flagged off at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, in the presence of senior government and airline officials. The flight was flagged off at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, senior government and airline officials.

The service is expected to provide a boost to connectivity, particularly for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs from Uttarakhand living in Bengaluru, while also opening up opportunities for trade and tourism between the two regions.

CM’s remarks on connectivity

Speaking at the launch, CM Dhami said the direct service would benefit youth, IT professionals, students, and tourists from Uttarakhand. “Thousands of people from our state live and work in Bengaluru. This flight will give them a more convenient and timely travel option,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve air infrastructure, noting upgrades at Jolly Grant Airport and the expansion of Pantnagar Airport. Regional airports at Pithoragarh, Chinyalisaur, Gauchar and Naini Saini are also being made operational, he said.

Airline perspective

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said Dehradun had become the airline’s 58th station. “We are launching daily flights to our largest domestic hub, Bengaluru, with onward one-stop connections to 18 cities across India,” he said.

The inaugural flight departed Dehradun at 4:30 p.m. and landed in Bengaluru at 7:30 p.m. According to the airline, passengers will now have easier onward connectivity to cities including Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram.

Cultural showcase

The aircraft deployed on the new route features tail art inspired by Aipan, a traditional art form from Uttarakhand, as part of the airline’s “Tales of India” initiative.

Wider aviation push

The launch aligns with Uttarakhand’s efforts to strengthen connectivity by air, rail and road. State officials said better connectivity is central to attracting investment and boosting employment alongside tourism.

Senior state administrative officials, local representatives, and passengers were present at the flag-off ceremony.