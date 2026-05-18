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All about Gujarat’s Kalpasar project and the new India-Netherlands water management pact

A Letter of Intent signed between India and the Netherlands during PM Modi’s visit is set to accelerate technical cooperation for Gujarat’s Kalpasar project.

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:36 pm IST
By Genesis
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The proposed Kalpasar project in Gujarat has received renewed attention following the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between India and the Netherlands for technical cooperation in water management during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the European country.

The Kalpasar project in Gujarat gained momentum with a new Indo-Dutch cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing water management.(DPR PMO)

According to official information, the agreement was signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, Modi also toured the Netherlands’ Afsluitdijk dam project along with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Officials said the technology and water management systems used in the Dutch project could provide useful inputs for Gujarat’s long-pending Kalpasar project.

Project aims to address water needs

The Kalpasar project proposes the construction of a large dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to store freshwater by harnessing water from rivers flowing into the sea.

The project also envisages irrigation facilities, renewable energy generation, transportation connectivity and fisheries development.

According to project details, the scheme is expected to benefit around 10 lakh hectares across 42 talukas in nine districts of Saurashtra. It also aims to reduce the distance between South Gujarat and Saurashtra significantly.

The Kalpasar project was originally conceptualised during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, though implementation has remained pending because of technical and environmental challenges.

 
water management netherlands Netherlands narendra modi gujarat ht government government news
Home / Genesis / All about Gujarat’s Kalpasar project and the new India-Netherlands water management pact
Home / Genesis / All about Gujarat’s Kalpasar project and the new India-Netherlands water management pact
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