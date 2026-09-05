Alpine's Pierre Gasly docked Monaco podium for 2nd time

Pierre Gasly lost the podium to Isack Hadjar for the second time after penalties from the Monaco Grand Prix were reinstated following a successful appeal by two Formula 1 teams.

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As a result, Alpine's Gasly dropped from third to seventh place in the June 7 race after a pair of five-second penalties were applied. Initially, the penalties for speeding infractions had been rescinded one week after the race.

McLaren and Red Bull appealed to the FIA's International Court of Appeal, with a hearing held in Paris on Aug. 25. The decision to reinstate the original finish order was announced Friday.

Red Bull's Hadjar, in turn, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri were elevated to third and fourth, respectively, ahead of the Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

"The team expresses its disappointment and frustration with the outcome reached by the FIA International Court of Appeal relating to the result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix," Alpine said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "While we disagree with the decision, and still fully maintain that Car 10 did not exceed the Pit Lane speed limit at any point during the race, the team acknowledges the decision of the judging panel from the recent hearing in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While we disagree with the decision, and still fully maintain that Car 10 did not exceed the Pit Lane speed limit at any point during the race, the team acknowledges the decision of the judging panel from the recent hearing in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

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"While the result is not what we had hoped for, as we feel that we have been unjustly punished, the team is firmly focused on continuing to improve its performance on track and remains in a close and very competitive Championship fight. This outcome will not deter the team's efforts and motivation in achieving its objectives by the end of the season."

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