Amazon Fashion’s ‘Wardrobe Refresh Sale’ is live now, bringing the summer style reset you’ve been waiting for

At some point every summer, the wardrobe audit happens. Not a planned one, just the quiet realisation, standing in front of your closet on a Thursday morning, that nothing feels quite right anymore. The fits are off. The colours feel last year. You know you need to refresh, but you don't know where to start. Amazon Fashion's Wardrobe Refresh Sale, live now until 2nd June is built for exactly that moment, with 50–80% off across more than 1,500 brands across apparel, beauty, footwear, watches, luggage, handbags, accessories and more.

Amazon Fashion's Wardrobe Refresh Sales is live now

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Shopping Has Gotten Smarter with AI-powered discoveryThe most interesting thing about this year’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale is that AI-powered tools are your new shopping buddy helping you find your next favourite piece before you even know you're looking for it. Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, Rufus, has quietly become one of the more useful things to happen to online fashion in a while. Instead of scrolling endlessly through pages of results, you can now ask it things the way you’d ask a friend who knows fashion like “"linen shirts in white or olive for officewear” or “pastel green color mein vacation-ready co-ord sets dikhao” — and get picks that actually make sense for what you’re looking for.

But the feature worth paying attention to is the price history tracker. Rufus now shows you a 30- to 90-day price history on products, so those sneakers you've had sitting in your wishlist? You can also set a price alert and tell Rufus ‘Buy this dress when it hits 50% off', and it will complete the purchase automatically when the price drops.

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{{^usCountry}} Then there’s Amazon Lens AI, which lets you photograph an outfit. Something you spotted on the street, in a magazine, on Instagram and find similar styles instantly. For anyone who has spent 20 minutes wondering what shoes go with a new kurta, the ‘Wear It With’ feature builds complete looks for you, pairing a top with footwear, bags and accessories so the decision fatigue disappears entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then there’s Amazon Lens AI, which lets you photograph an outfit. Something you spotted on the street, in a magazine, on Instagram and find similar styles instantly. For anyone who has spent 20 minutes wondering what shoes go with a new kurta, the ‘Wear It With’ feature builds complete looks for you, pairing a top with footwear, bags and accessories so the decision fatigue disappears entirely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What’s Actually Worth Shopping This SeasonWith over four lakh styles across apparel, accessories, watches, jewellery, footwear and more, these are some of the top picks under the NDTV radar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What’s Actually Worth Shopping This SeasonWith over four lakh styles across apparel, accessories, watches, jewellery, footwear and more, these are some of the top picks under the NDTV radar. {{/usCountry}}

SASSAFRAS Women’s 34th Sleeves Floral Front Tie Knot Romper Resort Wear Playsuit

{{^usCountry}} Effortless Summer Dressing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Effortless Summer Dressing {{/usCountry}}

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The strongest summer dressing instinct right now is the move away from trying too hard. Relaxed fits, breathable fabrics, pieces that look considered without being complicated. The WROGN Oversized Polo T-Shirt nails it — washed finish, minimal branding, 100% cotton, the kind of piece that works harder than it looks. The SASSAFRAS Floral Tie Knot Romper is the definition of effortless: vibrant, flattering and ready for brunch, a day trip, or wherever summer takes you.

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch

The Accessory Is the Outfit

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There’s a growing conviction in how people are dressing this season: invest in the finishing pieces and the rest falls into place. The Lavie Mono Clair Large Hobo Bag is a case in point — structured, spacious, premium faux leather, the kind of bag that elevates whatever it’s carried with. The Lukson Grace Blossom Lab Grown Diamond & Ruby Bracelet is jewellery that doesn’t shout but always gets noticed — lab-grown diamonds, ruby accents, 18K gold vermeil and a price point that makes fine jewellery feel newly accessible. Round it out with the Vincent Chase Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses and the Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smartwatch and you have a complete accessories story that spans every budget and every occasion.

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Nike Killshot 2 Leather Tennis Shoes

Summer without a trip feels incomplete and this sale’s travel edit is one of its strongest. The Nike Killshot 2 Leather Tennis Shoes are the rare sneaker that packs as well as they wear — suede and leather construction, vintage-inspired, equally at home on a cobblestone street or an airport terminal. For the bag itself, the Rare Rabbit Gallardo Cabin Size Hard Trolley Bag delivers what most carry-ons don’t: anti-scratch polycarbonate, eight silent spinner wheels, TSA-approved lock, a matte grey finish that travels without showing it. Pack smart, dress well, go.

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Prime members can avail an extra 15% cashback with Amazon Pay along with up to 10% additional savings through Prime coupons. Additionally, customers using HDFC Credit Cards can get an instant 10% discount of up to ₹750 on a minimum purchase of ₹3,000, making this one of the most rewarding moments of the season to refresh your wardrobe. Summer is already here. Your wardrobe should be ready for it.

And as shoppers refresh their wardrobes this season, Amazon is also gearing up for the tenth edition of Prime Day in India this July. Prime members can look forward to exciting new launches, major deals and additional savings across fashion, beauty, luggage and accessories categories.

Amazon Fashion’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale runs from May 28 to June 2, 2026. Shop at amazon.in.

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Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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