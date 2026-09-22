The Asian Hockey Federation has invited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a delegation from the state government to witness the semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s hockey competitions at the XX Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

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According to a letter dated September 21, 2026, addressed to Mann, Asian Hockey Federation president Fumio Ogura invited the Punjab government delegation to attend the hockey semi-finals scheduled for September 30 and October 1, followed by the finals on October 2 and 3.

The federation said the presence of the Punjab government delegation during the tournament would provide first-hand experience of the conduct of an international sporting event. It said this experience could be utilised during the upcoming Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

The invitation also said the experience could help if the Punjab government decides to host similar large-scale sporting events in the future.

The Asian Hockey Federation requested the Chief Minister’s office to confirm the visit and share details of the delegation so that the federation could make the necessary arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} The invitation comes as Punjab prepares to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy later this year. The federation’s letter specifically links the proposed visit to the state government’s preparations and exposure to the arrangements involved in conducting an international sporting tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The invitation comes as Punjab prepares to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy later this year. The federation’s letter specifically links the proposed visit to the state government’s preparations and exposure to the arrangements involved in conducting an international sporting tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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The invitation was signed by Fumio Ogura, president of the Asian Hockey Federation. It seeks participation from the Chief Minister and the Punjab government delegation during the concluding stages of the hockey competitions at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The invitation is for the concluding stages of the hockey competition.