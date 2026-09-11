Mumbai, September 11, 2026: Avisirah Technologies Private Limited (“Avisirah Technologies”) has raised a ₹75 crore loan facility from Syndicate Finance to fund the development of its proposed data centre and high-performance computing infrastructure in Navi Mumbai.

Avisirah Technologies Raises Rs.75 Crore from Syndicate Finance for Navi Mumbai AI Data Centre

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The latest financing follows the ₹50 crore secured loan extended by Syndicate Finance to Avisirah Technologies in May 2025, taking the aggregate financing extended by Syndicate Finance to the company to ₹125 crore.

The ₹75 crore facility has been extended following Syndicate Finance’s due-diligence and credit appraisal process, including evaluation of the project, proposed deployment of funds and the information and documentation submitted by the company in connection with the financing.

Avisirah Technologies also envisages a further funding programme of up to ₹125 crore during 2027–28, subject to project milestones, definitive documentation, credit approvals and customary conditions.

If completed as contemplated, the overall financing relationship could consequently support funding of up to ₹250 crore across various phases of Avisirah Technologies’ data centre development programme.

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{{^usCountry}} A greenfield, Uptime Tier III-equivalent colocation data centre in the Navi Mumbai belt, developed in two phases of ₹125 crore each. Phase I delivers approximately 2.5 MW of IT load; Phase II adds approximately 3.0 MW, bringing the facility to 5.5 MW of IT load / c. 1,100 racks at a 5 kW average design density, on a shared land parcel and a shared power and cooling backbone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A greenfield, Uptime Tier III-equivalent colocation data centre in the Navi Mumbai belt, developed in two phases of ₹125 crore each. Phase I delivers approximately 2.5 MW of IT load; Phase II adds approximately 3.0 MW, bringing the facility to 5.5 MW of IT load / c. 1,100 racks at a 5 kW average design density, on a shared land parcel and a shared power and cooling backbone. {{/usCountry}}

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Funds to be Deployed for Navi Mumbai Data Centre

The latest ₹75 crore facility will primarily be utilised towards:

Acquisition of land in Navi Mumbai;

Development of the proposed data centre facility;

Civil, electrical, power, cooling and connectivity infrastructure;

Procurement and installation of computing and data centre equipment; and

Working capital requirements associated with development and operations.

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The proposed facility is being developed to provide high-performance, high-density computing capacity to meet the rapidly increasing requirements of Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and other data-intensive applications.

“AI is fundamentally changing computing infrastructure requirements”

Commenting on the financing, Mr. Suresh Gurav, Director, Avisirah Technologies Private Limited, said:

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the scale and nature of computing infrastructure required by businesses. India is witnessing significant growth in demand for AI, cloud and data-intensive computing capacity, and we believe Navi Mumbai is strategically positioned to participate in this next phase of digital infrastructure development.”

“The ₹75 crore financing from Syndicate Finance is an important milestone in our development programme. It follows our earlier ₹50 crore financing relationship and will enable us to progress land acquisition, infrastructure development, equipment procurement and working capital requirements for the project.”

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The company said that the latest transaction represents a continuation and expansion of its financing relationship with Syndicate Finance, which first extended a ₹50 crore secured facility to Avisirah Technologies in May 2025.

Syndicate Finance Deepens Financing Relationship

Data centre developments are capital-intensive projects requiring substantial upfront investment in land, electrical and power systems, cooling infrastructure, connectivity, computing equipment and associated infrastructure before commencement and scaling of operations.

Against this backdrop, the latest ₹75 crore facility represents a significant expansion of the financing relationship between Avisirah Technologies and Syndicate Finance.

The facility has been extended following Syndicate Finance’s due-diligence and credit appraisal process in relation to the proposed financing and project requirements.

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The latest transaction follows Syndicate Finance’s earlier ₹50 crore secured financing in May 2025, bringing the total financing extended to Avisirah Technologies to ₹125 crore.

When approached for comment on the transaction, Syndicate Finance conveyed that it does not, as a matter of firm policy, discuss individual client facilities or lending relationships, and courteously declined to comment further.

Avisirah Technologies said it values its continuing relationship with Syndicate Finance and the lender’s role in supporting the company’s digital infrastructure development plans.

India Enters Major Data Centre Investment Cycle

The financing comes at a time when India is witnessing substantial investment in data centres and AI infrastructure.

India’s data centre capacity stood at approximately 1.6 GW in mid-2026 and is projected to reach around 6 GW by 2029, according to JLL’s India Data Centre 2026 Mid-Year Report. The expansion is being driven substantially by AI-led demand and hyperscale investments.

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The report estimates that global hyperscalers have made more than US$50 billion of commitments to India’s data centre ecosystem, highlighting the scale of investment expected in computing infrastructure over the coming years.

The acceleration in demand is increasingly linked to Artificial Intelligence workloads, as well as the continued growth of cloud computing, enterprise digitization, and India’s broader digital economy.

The scale of the opportunity was highlighted this week by the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, who said India’s data centre industry could attract approximately US$200 billion in investment.

Government discussions with the industry have focused on facilitating faster development through reliable power availability, data centre-ready land, regulatory reforms and streamlined approvals.

Hyperscalers accounted for more than 80% of data centre absorption in the first half of 2026, underscoring growing demand for large-scale computing and AI infrastructure.

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Navi Mumbai Positioned at the Centre of India’s Data Infrastructure Expansion

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are among India’s most established data centre markets.

The region benefits from its position as India’s principal financial and commercial centre, access to international connectivity, submarine cable infrastructure, power availability and proximity to a large concentration of enterprises, financial institutions and technology users.

Navi Mumbai has consequently emerged as a strategically important location for large-scale data centre development.

The proposed Avisirah Technologies facility is intended to participate in this expanding ecosystem by providing computing capacity for AI, cloud and other data-intensive applications.

Maharashtra’s Data Centre Push

The project also comes against the backdrop of the Maharashtra IT & ITeS Policy 2023, which specifically identifies data centres as a focus segment for investment.

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The State’s policy framework seeks to strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a leading data centre destination and provides for facilitation of data centre development through infrastructure and industry status, dedicated data centre parks and other fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.

The policy also contemplates infrastructure support for dedicated data centre parks, including transmission and substation infrastructure, as well as measures to facilitate the development of large-scale data centre capacity.

Avisirah Technologies intends to evaluate the incentives and facilitation measures available under applicable Central and Maharashtra Government policies for the Navi Mumbai project.

Once developed and operational, Avisirah Technologies expects the facility to add high-performance computing capacity to India’s expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem and cater to increasing demand generated by AI and data-intensive applications.

About Avisirah Technologies Private Limited

Avisirah Technologies Private Limited is an Indian technology company focused on technology and digital infrastructure. The company is developing data centre facilities in Bangalore, Navi Mumbai, and Gurgaon to provide high-performance computing infrastructure for AI (Artificial Intelligence), cloud computing, and other data-intensive applications.

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