...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Axis Max Life launches ‘Diversified Equity Fund II’; an actively managed fund for long-term wealth creation

Open until April 27, 2026, the fund targets an 80% equity exposure, balancing risk with 20% in debt instruments, suitable for high-risk investors.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:11 pm IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (“Axis Max Life” / “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has launched the Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II ULIF04317/12/25DIVIEQUITY104>. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is designed to enable long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of high-growth companies across the market spectrum. The NFO period is open till April 27, 2026.

Axis Max Life Insurance launches Diversified Equity Fund II, aiming for long-term capital appreciation through high-growth equities. (Axis Max Life)

The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is benchmarked against the NSE Nifty 200 Index. With a mandate to maintain a minimum of 80% exposure to equities, the fund aims to outperform the market through focused stock selection and fundamental research. The remaining 20% of the corpus provides the flexibility to invest in debt instruments and money market papers to balance the portfolio's risk-return profile.

The fund builds upon the track record of the existing Diversified Equity Fund ULIF02201/01/20LIFEDIVEQF104>, which recently received a 4-star rating from Morningstar for its performance relative to the Nifty 200 Index across multiple market cycles.

Key Features of the Fund:

  • Active Management: Driven by a team of in-house analysts with a track record of outperforming benchmarks.
  • Diversified Exposure: Strategic allocation across sectors including Financial Services (24.6%), Infrastructure (11.2%), and Pharmaceuticals (6.6%).
  • Sustainability Focused: Integration of proprietary ESG scores to assess long-term business viability and ethical considerations.
  • Accessibility: Initially available through premium ULIP offerings such as the Online Savings Plan (UIN: 104L098V06), Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V01), Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V04), and Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns ULIP (UIN: 104L128V01)

IRDAI Registration No.: 104Company Information Number: U74899HR2000PLC143012

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
Home / Genesis / Axis Max Life launches ‘Diversified Equity Fund II’; an actively managed fund for long-term wealth creation
Home / Genesis / Axis Max Life launches ‘Diversified Equity Fund II’; an actively managed fund for long-term wealth creation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.