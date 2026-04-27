Axis Max Life launches ‘Diversified Equity Fund II’; an actively managed fund for long-term wealth creation

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (“Axis Max Life” / “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has launched the Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II ULIF04317/12/25DIVIEQUITY104>. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is designed to enable long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of high-growth companies across the market spectrum. The NFO period is open till April 27, 2026.

Axis Max Life Insurance launches Diversified Equity Fund II, aiming for long-term capital appreciation through high-growth equities. (Axis Max Life)

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The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is benchmarked against the NSE Nifty 200 Index. With a mandate to maintain a minimum of 80% exposure to equities, the fund aims to outperform the market through focused stock selection and fundamental research. The remaining 20% of the corpus provides the flexibility to invest in debt instruments and money market papers to balance the portfolio's risk-return profile.

The fund builds upon the track record of the existing Diversified Equity Fund ULIF02201/01/20LIFEDIVEQF104>, which recently received a 4-star rating from Morningstar for its performance relative to the Nifty 200 Index across multiple market cycles.

Key Features of the Fund:

Active Management: Driven by a team of in-house analysts with a track record of outperforming benchmarks.

Diversified Exposure: Strategic allocation across sectors including Financial Services (24.6%), Infrastructure (11.2%), and Pharmaceuticals (6.6%).

Sustainability Focused: Integration of proprietary ESG scores to assess long-term business viability and ethical considerations.

Accessibility: Initially available through premium ULIP offerings such as the Online Savings Plan ( UIN: 104L098V06), Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V01 ) , Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V04 ) , and Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns ULIP ( UIN: 104L128V01)

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{{^usCountry}} Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said: “In today's dynamic markets, our Diversified Equity Fund focuses on a multi-cap approach to unlock strong long-term value by harnessing opportunities across all market caps. This fund is relevant now more than ever, providing the agility required to mitigate concentration risks while capturing upside potential.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said: “In today's dynamic markets, our Diversified Equity Fund focuses on a multi-cap approach to unlock strong long-term value by harnessing opportunities across all market caps. This fund is relevant now more than ever, providing the agility required to mitigate concentration risks while capturing upside potential.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon, a high-risk appetite, and a preference for actively managed equity exposure. It is particularly relevant for those seeking diversification, professional fund management, and the combined benefits of protection and market-linked growth through ULIPs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon, a high-risk appetite, and a preference for actively managed equity exposure. It is particularly relevant for those seeking diversification, professional fund management, and the combined benefits of protection and market-linked growth through ULIPs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Customers can access the New Fund Offer by visiting - Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Customers can access the New Fund Offer by visiting - Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II {{/usCountry}}

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IRDAI Registration No.: 104Company Information Number: U74899HR2000PLC143012

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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