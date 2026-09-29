TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield received some good news after dislocating his right thumb on Sunday in Tampa Bay’s loss to Minnesota, but the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to miss at least three weeks.

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“It’s consistent with everything we thought it was, a dislocation,” coach Todd Bowles said Monday. “Right now we’re probably talking a minimum of three weeks.”

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will start this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Easton Stick is on the practice squad and likely will be promoted unless the Buccaneers add a veteran quarterback.

Mayfield was injured when his throwing hand hit Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman on a desperation pass on fourth down that was intercepted late in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss.

An MRI revealed that Mayfield didn’t suffer ligament damage or a fracture. He avoids surgery and possibly won't be placed on injured reserve, which means he would have to miss at least four games.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year contract extension before the season, hadn’t missed a start since joining the Buccaneers in 2023. He has played through various injuries throughout his career, which began in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year contract extension before the season, hadn’t missed a start since joining the Buccaneers in 2023. He has played through various injuries throughout his career, which began in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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The Buccaneers are off to their worst start since 2014.

Mayfield has struggled behind a woeful offensive line. He has two touchdown passes and two interceptions, has lost three fumbles and has been sacked 13 times.

Daniels played six seasons at Kansas and threw 67 TD passes and 31 interceptions. He beat out veteran Jake Bowning for the backup job in training camp.

“His performance speaks for itself when he’s out there,” Bowles said. "His confidence speaks for itself and they rally around him. It’s going to be like every other rookie. But he played well in the preseason. He’s very bright. He’s not going to be out there by himself. We just expect him to do his job and play at a high level, as he expects of himself.”

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Daniels will become the first rookie QB to start for Tampa Bay since Jameis Winston in 2015. Before Mayfield, Tom Brady started every game from 2020-22.

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