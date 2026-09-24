Banwarilal Chandiwala Launches All-India Franchise Model and “Jewellery on Wheels”

A Bihar-origin silver retail concept expands through franchising while taking jewellery shopping on the road

India's biggest Silver mall

Patna: Banwarilal Chandiwala — a prominent hallmark silver jewellery mall in India — is expanding beyond Bihar and working towards establishing its presence across the country. The brand has initiated its national expansion under its All-India Franchise Model, marking a new phase in its retail journey.

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The expansion is designed to take the brand’s silver retail experience to customers in more cities while creating opportunities for franchise partners across India. With its focus on hallmark silver jewellery and a wider collection of silver products, Banwarilal Chandiwala is developing an organised, contemporary approach to silver retail.

Three Franchises Finalised, With More Cities Identified

A key development in this expansion is that three franchises have already been finalised. At the same time, major cities across Bihar, including Boring Road in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Ara, Begusarai, Katihar, Munger, Chhapra and Samastipur, along with other prominent cities across India, have been identified for franchise expansion.

The proposed expansion reflects the brand’s intention to build a wider retail network while retaining the identity and product focus that originated in Bihar. The franchise model is expected to help bring Banwarilal Chandiwala’s silver jewellery and premium silver offerings closer to customers in different markets.

“Jewellery on Wheels” — Taking Retail on the Road

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{{^usCountry}} As part of this expansion and innovation journey, the brand has also launched “Jewellery on Wheels.” The concept introduces a mobile showroom format, allowing customers to experience jewellery shopping beyond a conventional fixed retail location. “Bihar creates a new retail concept — a luxury jewellery experience on wheels.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of this expansion and innovation journey, the brand has also launched “Jewellery on Wheels.” The concept introduces a mobile showroom format, allowing customers to experience jewellery shopping beyond a conventional fixed retail location. “Bihar creates a new retail concept — a luxury jewellery experience on wheels.” {{/usCountry}}

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Customers will now be able to explore silver jewellery and premium silver products not only at the Banwarilal Chandiwala mall but also aboard the Jewellery on Wheels bus. The concept brings together Jewellery, Mobility, and Retail, creating an alternative shopping experience.

Currently, the Jewellery on Wheels concept is operational in Patna, while the brand has also begun offering franchise opportunities. As the franchise network grows, the concept is intended to support the brand’s wider expansion and potentially bring the mobile jewellery experience to more cities across India.

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Jewelry on Wheels for the first time ever in jewellery industry

A Complete Silver Retail Experience

The Banwarilal Chandiwala mall offers an extensive collection of silver products, including hallmark silver jewellery, artefacts, gifting items, decorative pieces and silver furniture. The broader product offering is designed to highlight the versatility of silver beyond traditional jewellery, covering gifting, décor and lifestyle categories as well.

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The mall was inaugurated by storyteller and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori Ji, marking the launch of the brand’s retail concept in Bihar.

Taking a Bihar-Origin Retail Identity Nationwide

Through its All-India Franchise Model and Jewellery on Wheels initiative, Banwarilal Chandiwala aims to take its silver retail concept, which originated in Bihar, to major cities across India and bring its offerings to customers nationwide.

The strategy combines two complementary expansion formats: permanent retail locations through the franchise model and a mobile showroom experience through Jewellery on Wheels. Together, these initiatives are intended to increase the brand’s reach while introducing customers in different markets to its hallmark silver jewellery and wider silver product portfolio.

Banwarilal Chandiwala

India’s Hallmark Silver Jewellery Mall

3 Franchises Finalised — Now It’s Your City’s Turn.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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