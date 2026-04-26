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Barnawapara sanctuary records rise in blackbuck population after reintroduction efforts

Numbers reach nearly 200 following conservation measures; project highlighted in recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 10:48 pm IST
By Genesis
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Chhattisgarh’s Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary has reported a steady increase in its blackbuck population following a reintroduction programme initiated in 2018, with current estimates placing the number of animals at close to 200.

Blackbucks in Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, where the population has increased following a reintroduction programme initiated in 2018.

Located in the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district and spread across approximately 245 square kilometres, the sanctuary had seen a decline in blackbuck numbers in the decades after the 1970s, when habitat degradation and human activity led to their local disappearance.

The reintroduction programme was undertaken after approval at a meeting of the State Wildlife Board in April 2018. Forest officials said the initiative involved scientific planning, habitat preparation, and sustained monitoring to support the species’ acclimatisation.

According to officials, the initial phase of the programme faced challenges, including the loss of some animals to disease. Subsequent interventions included improving enclosure conditions by adding sand layers for stability, enhancing drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, strengthening waste management practices, and ensuring veterinary supervision.

These measures contributed to stabilising the population, with gradual growth recorded over the years. Officials said the animals have adapted to the habitat, supported by controlled feeding and healthcare, and may be considered for phased release into open areas of the sanctuary.

 
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Home / Genesis / Barnawapara sanctuary records rise in blackbuck population after reintroduction efforts
Home / Genesis / Barnawapara sanctuary records rise in blackbuck population after reintroduction efforts
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