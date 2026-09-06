Bayern held to draw by stubborn Schalke

Defending champions Bayern Munich were held to a scoreless draw by promoted Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

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The draw ended Bayern's run of 67 consecutive matchdays atop the Bundesliga table and was their first scoreless draw since February 2025.

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Seven-time German champions Schalke had not beaten Bayern since 2011 and had not even taken a point off the Bavarian giants in nine years a run of 12 straight defeats.

With Harry Kane and Michael Olise starting from the bench, Bayern dominated the ball but created few clear chances as stubborn Schalke dug deep to pick up their first point of the season.

Luis Diaz had an excellent chance with 54 minutes gone when through on the advancing goalkeeper Loris Karius, but the Colombian's chip was too soft and was cleared off the line by Robin Gosens.

Bayern's best chance of the match came late when a long-range Kane effort was kept out by an excellent save from former Liverpool goalie Karius, who leapt high to palm the ball to safety.

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{{^usCountry}} His opposite number, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was heavily booed every time he touched the ball on his return to the club where he started his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His opposite number, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was heavily booed every time he touched the ball on his return to the club where he started his career. {{/usCountry}}

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It will likely be the 40-year-old's final match in Gelsenkirchen before his expected retirement at the season's end.

- Nwaneri helps Dortmund on debut -

Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri provoked a late own goal as Borussia Dortmund came from two down to win 3-2 at Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim were the better team for the opening hour but lost their way as Dortmund clicked into gear and romped to victory with three goals in the final 30 minutes.

Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, arrived on a season-long loan from Arsenal on deadline day and came on with half an hour played.

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"I liked what I saw," Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said of Nwaneri. "That's what we brought him in for... Maybe it wasn't officially his goal, but he created it."

"The team played all or nothing football," Kovac added. "And when you have to go all or nothing, the opponent has to try and keep up and the gaps start opening up."

Hoffenheim were two up with 54 minutes played thanks to goals from Leon Avdullahu and Tim Lemperle.

Striker Serhou Guirassy gave the visitors hope when he scored just after the hour mark and then set up Fabio Silva five minutes later.

In the 86th minute, Nwaneri cut down the left and squared a shot which took a big deflection off home defender Albian Hajdari and landed in the net.

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Bundesliga newcomers Elversberg continued their excellent top-flight arrival with a 4-3 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach, making it two wins from two this season.

Gladbach took the lead twice and were 3-1 up midway through the second-half, but Elversberg fought back despite losing manager Vincent Wagner to a second yellow card just before the break.

With scores level in stoppage time, Maurice Krattenmacher put the visitors in front with his second goal of the match.

Elversberg, with a population of just 13,000, are the smallest town ever to have a German top-flight side but opened the season with a shock 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Leverkusen rebounded from that disappointment by putting sorry Union Berlin to the sword in a 4-0 home victory, with Argentina internationals Equi Fernandez and Facundo Medina, Patrik Schick and Ibrahim Maza on target.

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Elsewhere, West Ham loanee Niclas Fuellkrug scored his second goal in three games since returning to Germany to help Werder Bremen to a surprise 3-1 home win against RB Leipzig.

Europa League finalists Freiburg continued their perfect start to the season with a solid 1-0 win away at promoted Paderborn.

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BORUSSIA DORTMUND

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