Learn how to understand mutual fund returns beyond the final amount, including absolute returns, annualised returns, investment growth, and key performance factors.

Beyond the Final Amount: Understanding Your Mutual Fund Returns

Beyond the Final Amount: Understanding the Mutual Fund Returns

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An account balance tells you what your investment is worth. It does not, by itself, tell you how well the investment has performed. A larger balance could reflect fresh contributions, investment growth or both.

To understand mutual fund returns, you need three pieces of information: how much money went in, when it went in and what came back or remains invested. Absolute return, CAGR and XIRR organise that information in different ways.

Start with investment value and gain

Your current investment value is the number of units you hold multiplied by the applicable net asset value, or NAV.

Current value = Units held x NAV

For an investment with no withdrawals or distributions, subtracting total contributions from current value gives the gain or decline in rupee terms. If you have received payouts or redeemed units, those amounts also belong in the assessment.

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{{^usCountry}} Keeping this distinction clear prevents a common mistake: treating the entire redemption amount as income earned. Part of that amount represents your own invested money. Absolute return measures the total percentage change {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping this distinction clear prevents a common mistake: treating the entire redemption amount as income earned. Part of that amount represents your own invested money. Absolute return measures the total percentage change {{/usCountry}}

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For a single investment without intervening cash flows, absolute return compares the change in value with the original amount.

Absolute return (%) = [(Final value - Initial investment) / Initial investment] x 100

Consider Kavya, a 35-year-old architect reviewing a one-time investment. She invested ₹1 lakh, which is worth ₹1.21 lakh two years later, with no additions, withdrawals or payouts.

Her gain is ₹21,000 and her absolute return is 21%. That describes the change across the entire holding period. It does not mean she earned 21% each year.

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The figures shown are for illustrative purpose only

The limitation is time. The same absolute return earned over different holding periods represents different annual growth rates.

CAGR expresses growth as an annual rate

Compound Annual Growth Rate or CAGR, converts the starting and ending values into an equivalent compounded annual rate.

CAGR (%) = [(Final value / Initial value)^(1 / Years) - 1] x 100

For Kavya, the calculation is [(1.21)^(1 / 2) - 1] x 100, giving 10% annually. Her 21% total gain is therefore equivalent to growth of 10% a year, compounded over two years.

The figures shown are for illustrative purpose only

Dividing 21% by two would give 10.5%, but that ignores compounding. CAGR accounts for growth on accumulated growth.

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CAGR does not describe the actual return in each year. The investment could have risen sharply in one year and declined in another while reaching the same final value. This formula assumes there are no additional investments, withdrawals or payouts between the starting and ending dates.

XIRR accounts for the dates of your transactions

An SIP creates several investment dates, and each instalment remains invested for a different duration. Applying CAGR to total contributions as though they were invested together would misrepresent that timing.

XIRR, commonly expanded as Extended Internal Rate of Return, calculates an annualised return using dated cash flows. It is useful for SIPs, additional purchases and partial withdrawals.

In a spreadsheet, enter investments as negative amounts and money received as positive amounts, alongside their dates. For units still held, add their current value as a positive amount on the valuation date. Apply =XIRR(values, dates), replacing “values” and “dates” with the corresponding cell ranges, and format the result as a percentage.

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Mathematically, XIRR finds the rate at which the discounted values of these cash flows sum to zero. You do not need to solve that equation manually, but you do need complete transaction records.

Your XIRR can differ from a published scheme return because it reflects your contribution and withdrawal history.

Know what expenses the return already reflects

A mutual fund scheme’s disclosed NAV already reflects expenses charged to the scheme. Returns calculated using those NAVs therefore incorporate those expenses, so subtracting the expense ratio again would count the cost twice. If the option makes payouts, include those distributions when assessing total returns; the change in NAV alone is insufficient.

Check the exact plan and option when reviewing performance. Comparing a direct plan with a regular plan, or different payout arrangements, can introduce differences unrelated to the return formula.

Separate a forecast from a performance calculation

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A mutual fund return calculator may estimate a future value using an assumed return. That is a projection. A tool using actual investments, dates and current values measures historical performance.

Check which task the calculator performs before entering your information. An assumed annual return cannot establish what your investment has already earned.

The calculator is an aid, not a prediction tool. It may provide only an indicative picture.

Compare returns on the same basis

Before comparing mutual fund returns, match the measurement method, valuation date and investment period. Also consider comparable fund categories and the relevant benchmark.

A percentage alone does not show how sharply values fluctuated or whether the scheme suits your needs. Reading the return alongside those details gives the number context.

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Past performance may or may not be sustained in future

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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